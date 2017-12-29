Smith (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith was added to the injury report Thursday and held out of practice again Friday. Players typically don't miss games due to illnesses, but the Friday absence does create some concern. Ezekiel Elliott and/or Alfred Morris could pick up a few extra snaps if Smith is ruled out when the Cowboys release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.