Smith carried the ball three times for 10 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Houston.

Smith now has 10 touches over the past two weeks after just one during the first three weeks. He's averaging just 3.2 yards per touch. There isn't a lot of opportunity for a No. 2 back in Dallas with a lead back the caliber of Ezekiel Elliott and mobile quarterback like Dak Prescott. The Cowboys might need to lean on the run against the Jaguars on Sunday as running the ball seems to be the path of least resistance against what has been an elite pass defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories