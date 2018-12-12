Smith ran for 27 yards on four carries and added 16 yards on two catches during Sunday's 29-23 win over the Eagles.

The 43 total yards nearly doubled Smith's previous high for the season as Dallas piled up yardage on a weak Philly defense, particularly through the air as Dak Prescott set a career high with 455 passing yards. Between the offensive productivity and the game going into overtime, Smith topped five touches for just the second time this season. Given Ezekiel Elliott's (neck) stranglehold on carries in Dallas, accounting for a whopping 72 percent of them, there still isn't much room for Smith to work. If the team decides to rest their star back a little down the stretch, Smith would have a so-so matchup Sunday against a middle-of-the-road Colts run defense.

