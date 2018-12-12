Cowboys' Rod Smith: Picks up 43 yards in win
Smith ran for 27 yards on four carries and added 16 yards on two catches during Sunday's 29-23 win over the Eagles.
The 43 total yards nearly doubled Smith's previous high for the season as Dallas piled up yardage on a weak Philly defense, particularly through the air as Dak Prescott set a career high with 455 passing yards. Between the offensive productivity and the game going into overtime, Smith topped five touches for just the second time this season. Given Ezekiel Elliott's (neck) stranglehold on carries in Dallas, accounting for a whopping 72 percent of them, there still isn't much room for Smith to work. If the team decides to rest their star back a little down the stretch, Smith would have a so-so matchup Sunday against a middle-of-the-road Colts run defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...