Smith rushed 10 times for 27 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in Thursday's 38-14 win over the Redskins.

Smith powered in from one yard out with 2:37 remaining, logging a touchdown for the second straight contest. The 25-year-old back played second fiddle to Alfred Morris on the night, as the latter notched a robust 27 carries against his former team. Smith has shown some rushing upside on a couple of occasions this season and has seen red-zone work in the last two games, keeping him in consideration for those desperate for running back help in deeper formats as fantasy playoff season begins.