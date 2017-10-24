Cowboys' Rod Smith: Racks up career-high 61 rushing yards Sunday
Smith carried the ball eight times for 61 yards while catching one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 40-10 rout of the 49ers.
Ezekiel Elliott dominated the backfield touches in the win, but surprisingly it was Smith, and not Alfred Morris, who shone in a backup role. Should Elliott eventually be forced to serve his suspension this season, it could well be Smith, and not bigger-name options Morris or Darren McFadden, who emerges as the most useful fantasy RB behind Dallas' outstanding offensive line.
