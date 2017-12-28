Smith is dealing with an illness and isn't expected to practice Thursday, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The illness could be working its way around the Dallas locker room, as receiver Cole Beasley was also sick and sitting out Thursday. The Cowboys will see if Smith can make enough progress in his recovery from the illness to take part in Friday's session, which would provide more clarity on his status heading into the season finale against the Eagles. The return of Ezekiel Elliott from a six-game suspension in the Week 16 loss to the Seahawks resulted in decreased roles for both Smith and Alfred Morris, but it was Smith who was deployed as the top backup due to his superior pass-catching skills. Smith, who finished the outing with two carries for 10 yards and three receptions for 23 yards, would again serve in a change-of-pace role if available Sunday in Philadelphia.