Cowboys' Rod Smith: Runs for touchdown
Smith rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and added 21 yards on three catches during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Raiders.
Smith gave Dallas a two-score lead early in the second quarter when he plunged into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. The Ohio State product has, Week 14 against the Giants aside, provided little in terms of yardage, but he's been an effective weapon in the red zone. Sunday's touchdown was his fifth in his last four games. Don't expect that kind of production to continue with fellow Buckeye alum Ezekiel Elliott prepared to return.
More News
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Scores two touchdowns versus Giants•
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Powers into end zone in win•
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Finds end zone Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Eight carries in Sunday loss•
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Seven touches in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Set for elevated workload•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.