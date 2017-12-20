Smith rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and added 21 yards on three catches during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Raiders.

Smith gave Dallas a two-score lead early in the second quarter when he plunged into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. The Ohio State product has, Week 14 against the Giants aside, provided little in terms of yardage, but he's been an effective weapon in the red zone. Sunday's touchdown was his fifth in his last four games. Don't expect that kind of production to continue with fellow Buckeye alum Ezekiel Elliott prepared to return.