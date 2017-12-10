Smith carried six times for 47 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Giants. He also caught all five targets for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Smith was having a rather pedestrian day until the fourth quarter, when he broke loose for an 81-yard touchdown reception before adding a 15-yard scamper for a score to put the game away. The 160 scrimmage yards were easily a career high for the third-year back, who's now scored four touchdowns in the last three games. Ezekiel Elliott still has a game to serve on his suspension, meaning Smith could play a large role again next Sunday night against the Raiders.