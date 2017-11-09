Smith will take on an increased workload after Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension was reinstated Thursday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Smith has only received carries in two games this season, but Thursday's decision from the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will change that. The Cowboys appear committed to Alfred Morris as the No. 1 back, but Smith and Darren McFadden will also get in on the act. On the campaign, Smith has racked up 10 carries for 69 yards and two catches (on three targets) for 23 yards.