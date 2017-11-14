Cowboys' Rod Smith: Seven touches in Sunday's loss
Smith carried the ball three times for 14 yards and caught four of his six targets for 15 yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
As expected, Alfred Morris got the bulk of the carries with Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) not available, but Smith served as the clear No. 2 in the Cowboys backfield ahead of Darren McFadden. Smith will likely see a similar workload, with similar results, in next week's tough matchup against the Eagles.
