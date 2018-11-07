Smith caught one of two passes for eight yards during Monday's 28-14 loss to Tennessee.

Smith has now failed to record a carry in two consecutive games and has not topped 10 total yards since Week 4. Dallas remains an offense built around running with starter Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott. As Elliott is also a great receiver, Smith doesn't add much as a third-down back. He's not worth considering Sunday, even against a Philadelphia run defense giving up 4.5 yards per carry.