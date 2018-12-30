Smith will start at running back for Ezekiel Elliott (coach's decision) on Sunday at the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

With Elliott dominating the backfield, per usual, in 2018, Smith has earned the occasional touch en route to 32 rushes for 92 yards and seven catches (on nine targets) for 46 yards. Smith does have one career start under his belt -- Week 11 against the Eagles last season -- but managed just eight carries for 11 yards.