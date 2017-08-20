Smith carried the ball seven times for 53 yards and caught three of four targets for 27 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Even with Ezekiel Elliott suspended, Smith will have a hard time seeing touches in the Dallas backfield working behind proven vets Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris. Nonetheless, the versatile Smith continues to put together an impressive preseason, and he could surprise once the games start counting if he gets an opportunity.