Cowboys' Rod Smith: Strong preseason continues Saturday
Smith carried the ball seven times for 53 yards and caught three of four targets for 27 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.
Even with Ezekiel Elliott suspended, Smith will have a hard time seeing touches in the Dallas backfield working behind proven vets Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris. Nonetheless, the versatile Smith continues to put together an impressive preseason, and he could surprise once the games start counting if he gets an opportunity.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...