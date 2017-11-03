Cowboys' Rod Smith: Stuck in No. 3 role
Smith's teammate Ezekiel Elliott is eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Smith was expected to serve as the No. 2 running back, but he'll instead handle his usual No. 3 role, which means he'll likely get most of his playing time on special teams. Smith could be involved in the offense Week 10 in Atlanta, as Elliott may have to begin serving his suspension next week.
More News
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Will be No. 2 RB on Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Could see bigger workload•
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Racks up career-high 61 rushing yards Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Catches pass in loss•
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Strong preseason continues Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Rod Smith: Working ahead of Alfred Morris•
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...