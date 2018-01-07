Smith finished the regular season with 232 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries while adding 19 catches on 23 targets for 202 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Buried on the RB depth chart to begin the season, Smith opened some eyes with an impressive showing despite limited touches against the 49ers in Week 7, then scored five TDs over a four-game stretch later in the year while Ezekiel Elliott served his suspension. With Alfred Morris potentially not returning to Dallas next season, Smith could head into 2018 as Elliott's top backup.