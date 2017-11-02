Smith will serve as the Cowboys' No. 2 running back behind Alfred Morris during Ezekiel Elliott's suspension, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Smith has been active for all seven games this season in order to uphold the special-teams ranks. The development has ensured Darren McFadden remain a regular inactive, but in the wake of a district judge reinstating Elliott's ban earlier this week, the Cowboys will keep their other three running backs active moving forward. While Morris will likely receive most of the first- and second-down work, Smith could handle a change-of-pace role after recording 10 carries for 69 yards and two receptions (on three targets) for 23 yards so far in 2017.