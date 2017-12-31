Smith (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

In Ezekiel Elliott's return from a six-game suspension Week 16, Smith served as the change-of-pace option over fellow running back Alfred Morris, picking up seven offensive snaps to none for the veteran. However, an illness has followed Smith into the weekend and won't allow him to suit up for the season finale. Expect Morris to earn any backfield reps that don't go to Elliott on Sunday.