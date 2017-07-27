Smith has been working ahead of Alfred Morris as the No. 3 running back dating back to minicamp, ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports.

This adds further credence to the notion Morris could be traded or released, but it doesn't mean Smith will be the one replacing the 28-year-old in the No. 3 role, as Jahad Thomas (hamstring) and recent addition Ronnie Hillman are also in the mix. Capable of playing both halfback and fullback, Smith likely will need to prove his worth on special teams in order to earn a roster spot.