Jones indicated that his PED violation was due to heart medication he's been taking since he entered the league, and that the NFL rejected an appeal of his two-game suspension, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

"We tried to appeal. I asked for a re-test, sample my blood, my health concerns and they didn't really look at it," Jones said Tuesday. "I think there needs to be more protection for the players because if you have health issues, we're a human being outside of football and we have real-life issues, too. My family suffers from heart disease. I just want to clear my name in terms of I'm not cheating the game of football. It's literally a prescription medicine." Jones will still be able to practice with the Cowboys during training camp and the preseason ahead of missing the first two weeks of the regular season, but Malik Davis is now expected to get the first crack at securing the No. 2 spot on the backfield depth chart behind Tony Pollard.