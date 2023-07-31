The NFL suspended Jones for the first two games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enchancing Substances, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Jones will still be eligible to participate in training camp and preseason games, but the Cowboys presumably won't give him many looks in practice if he isn't going to be part of the game plan to begin the regular season. If that's the case, Malik Davis, who signed with Dallas as a UDFA last year, rookie sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn, and third-year back Rico Dowdle, who mainly played special teams last season, would be candidates for increased snaps behind Tony Pollard during Jones' absence.