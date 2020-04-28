Play

Cowboys' Ron'Dell Carter: Joining Cowboys

Carter has signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Without a combine invite or a pro day to prove himself, Carter fell out of the draft despite good NFL size at 6-3 and 269 pounds and a strong production at James Madison that included 23 career sacks. He'll join a Cowboys pass rush that currently lacks established, reliable threats opposite DeMarcus Lawrence (back), giving Carter an opportunity to crack the roster with a big camp.

