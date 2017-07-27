Hillman is set to sign with the Cowboys, the Dallas Morning News reports.

At first glance, it's fair to wonder if the addition of Hillman is related to concerns regarding Ezekiel Elliott's early-season availability, but the report suggests that the move is more tied to the offseason departure of pass-catching back Lance Dunbar, as well as a hamstring injury reserve RB Jahad Thomas is dealing with.

