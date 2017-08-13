Cowboys' Ronnie Hillman: Quiet against Rams
Hillman had one carry for no gain and two catches for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.
Hillman served as the No. 4 running back, playing much of the fourth quarter. He seems to be competing with Rod Smith for the third spot on the depth chart while Ezekiel Elliott is suspended. Smith also had a quiet night, gaining two yards on one carry and five yards on one reception. With Elliott appealing his suspension, there's no guarantee either Hillman or Smith makes the Week 1 roster.
