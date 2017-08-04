Cowboys' Ronnie Hillman: Struggles in Dallas debut
Hillman gained five yards on six carries and didn't draw any targets in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against Arizona.
In addition to the poor stat line, Hillman worked behind Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Rod Smith, suggesting the Cowboys' recent addition is a long shot to make the roster. While he still has more time to prove himself during camp and the preseason, Hillman seems to be No. 5 in the backfield pecking order right now.
