Flournoy secured nine of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

CeeDee Lamb's early third-quarter exit due to a concussion and a game script that led to 47 pass attempts for Dak Prescott conspired to afford Flournoy ample opportunity the second-year wideout took full advantage of. Flournoy finished with career highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets, while also setting the pace in the first and third categories for the Cowboys on the night. Flournoy was also on the receiving end of Prescott's one touchdown pass, recording a 42-yard scoring grab down the right side of the field in the fourth quarter. Flournoy now boasts a 29-349-3 line on the season heading into a Week 15 home matchup against the Vikings on Sunday night, Dec. 14 that he could play a starting role for if Lamb can't clear protocol in time.