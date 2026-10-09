Flournoy brought in three of four targets for 90 yards in the Cowboys' 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Finished tied for distant runner-up slotting in receptions, but he was also a comfortable second in receiving yards thanks in large part to a team-high 48-yard catch. Flournoy's yardage tally was also his highest since Week 14 of last season, and it was first above 37 receiving yards in the current campaign. Despite the breakout Thursday, Flournoy remains a volatile week-to-week option unless CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) or George Pickens are unavailable.