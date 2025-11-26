Flournoy failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles.

Flournoy was a complete non-factor in Week 13 after finding the end zone in back-to-back weeks. The 26-year-old wideout was held without a catch for the first time since Week 7 while playing 45 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps. With fellow wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens dominating the Cowboys' target share, Flournoy will continue to find it difficult to produce consistently, making him very difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The Southeast Missouri State product will look to bounce back in Week 13 when the Cowboys host the Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.