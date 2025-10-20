Flournoy didn't see a target and played just 28 percent (19 of 67) of the offensive snaps for the Cowboys in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

The return of CeeDee Lamb from an ankle injury cost Flournoy his route to fantasy value, as both Jalen Tolbert (49 percent of the offensive snaps) and KaVontae Turpin (30 percent) were on the field more often, although that duo combined for only two catches on three targets for 33 yards. The Dallas passing game is dominated by Lamb, George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson, and as long as they stay healthy, Flournoy and the rest of the depth wideouts figure to see very little target volume.