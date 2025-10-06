Flournoy caught six of nine targets for 114 yards in Sunday's 37-22 win over the Jets. He added 10 rushing yards on two carries.

With both CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot) both unavailable, Flournoy stepped up to lead the Cowboys in receiving yards while topping the century mark for the first time in his career -- in fact, the second-year wideout's previous high was only 41 yards. It's not yet clear whether either Lamb or Turpin, or both, will be able to return in Week 6 against the Panthers, but Flournoy made a strong case Sunday to move up to the WR4 or even WR3 spot in the Dallas offense.