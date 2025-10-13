Flournoy recorded three receptions on six targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers. He added one rush for three yards.

Flournoy maintained a role in the Dallas pass-catching corps with both CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot). He couldn't follow up his breakout Week 5 performance, but Flournoy managed to finish third on the team in both targets and yards. He appears to be the preferred option over Jalen Tolbert in the offense, but Flournoy is likely to be rendered less relevant for fantasy purposes as the Cowboys' wide receivers get healthier.