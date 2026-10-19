Flournoy caught seven of nine targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday night's 23-13 loss to the Packers.

Flournoy has emerged as the clear third option in the passing game for Dallas, knocking an underperforming Jake Ferguson down the target totem pole. Flournoy's nine targets trailed CeeDee Lamb's 18 and George Pickens' 11 on a night where Dak Prescott attempted 54 passes. Flournoy found the end zone late with a six-yard score, and he's now posted 23 catches for 234 yards and one score on 36 targets through six games. He's an elite bench stash in the event something happens to Lamb or Pickens.