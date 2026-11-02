Flournoy caught three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Flournoy ran 26 routes on Dak Prescott's 38 dropbacks against Arizona, and with Dallas moving more toward three-wide sets and away from multiple tight-end sets while decreasing Jake Ferguson's (ankle) playing time, Flournoy has been a big beneficiary in recent weeks. Over the last four weeks, Flournoy has recorded 238 yards and two touchdowns on 18 grabs across 21 targets. He's achieved WR4 valuation in fantasy and would receive a major boost if CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens ever went down with an injury.