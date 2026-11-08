With George Pickens (hamstring) inactive, Flournoy is slated to move into the No. 2 WR role opposite CeeDee Lamb in Sunday's game against the Colts, while Jonathan Mingo will be the team's No. 3 receiver, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

With Lamb already seeing high volume on a regular basis, Flournoy -- who has been targeted four times in each of his last two games -- could see added opportunities in Week 9, along with Mingo to some degree. To date, Flournoy has compiled a 30/342/2 receiving line on 42 targets in eight games, but he could be worth a lineup look Sunday for those scrambling to find a Pickens pivot.