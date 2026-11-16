Flournoy tallied six catches for 71 yards and one touchdown on seven targets during Sunday's loss to San Francisco. He also recovered a fumble.

Dallas played catchup for much of the offensive slugfest, so quarterback Dak Prescott took to the air 51 times. Flournoy got seven of those targets, finishing third on the team behind George Pickens (18) and CeeDee Lamb (13). Flournoy's six receptions and 71 yards were both his second-most so far this season, and the TD was his third in the past five weeks. That last stat in particular gives him relevance in most fantasy leagues, especially in matchups during which Prescott is expected to air it out often. The Cowboys will seek a much-needed win next Sunday at home against Tennessee.