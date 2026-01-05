Flournoy caught five of seven targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Giants.

Flournoy was able to pace the team in catches and receiving yards as Dallas opted to rest starters CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, amongst others, after the early moments of the contest. Flournoy finished his second season in Dallas reeling in 40 of 56 targets for 475 yards and four touchdowns while adding 25 yards on four carries over 16 regular-season contests. With Pickens potentially set to become a free agent this offseason, Flournoy could step into a more substantial role next season behind Lamb in the Cowboys' offense.