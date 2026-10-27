Flournoy secured all four targets for 70 yards in the Cowboys' 38-21 win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Flournoy tied with George Pickens for second in receptions and outgained his teammate by 13 receiving yards to finish as the runner-up in that category as well. The second-year wideout has popped for 90- and 70-yard tallies in two of his last three games, and although his week-to-week production remains somewhat erratic, Flournoy does have some upside thanks to his growing chemistry with Dak Prescott.