Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Four grabs against Falcons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flournoy caught four of five targets for 45 yards in Friday's 31-13 preseason win over Atlanta.
The 2024 sixth-round pick led the Cowboys in catches and receiving yards on the night, making one last positive impression before the team's initial 53-man roster gets set. With Jonathan Mingo (knee) likely to begin the season on IR, Flournoy is competing for the team's No. 5 wideout spot against Jalen Brooks and rookie UDFA Traeshon Holden.
