Flournoy caught four of five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

The four grabs and 40 yards wound up second on the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb's 6-111-0 line. Flournoy has caught at least three passes in three straight games, putting together a 16-189-1 line on 21 targets over that stretch, but as long as both Lamb and George Pickens are healthy, the second-year wideout will be a risky fantasy option.