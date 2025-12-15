Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Four grabs in Sunday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flournoy caught four of five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings.
The four grabs and 40 yards wound up second on the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb's 6-111-0 line. Flournoy has caught at least three passes in three straight games, putting together a 16-189-1 line on 21 targets over that stretch, but as long as both Lamb and George Pickens are healthy, the second-year wideout will be a risky fantasy option.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Benefits from Lamb absence•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Hauls in three passes vs. KC•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Blanked by Eagles•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Scores in second straight game•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Meager role in Week 8•