Flournoy caught three passes on as many targets for 34 yards during the Cowboys' 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Two of Flournoy's three catches came during the Cowboys' first offensive drive of the second quarter, which helped lead to a 49-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey. Flournoy's three receptions were his most since Week 6 against the Panthers, and his 27 snaps on offense were third most among Cowboys wide receivers behind CeeDee Lamb (58) and George Pickens (53) and ahead of KaVontae Turpin (26). Flournoy is up to 20 catches (on 29 targets) for 234 yards and two touchdowns across 12 regular-season games.