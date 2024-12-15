Flournoy (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday in Carolina.
This marks Flournoy's second healthy scratch since Week 5, but both of them have occurred over the last three games. The rookie sixth-round pick has so far accounted for four catches (on seven targets) for 44 yards and no touchdowns in eight appearances.
