Flournoy sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Chargers, AllDLLS.com reports.

Flournoy was on the receiving end of a big hit from the Chargers' Denzel Perryman at the end of a 13-yard catch that resulted in the linebacker being flagged for unnecessary roughness. Prior to his exit in the second quarter, Flournoy hauled in both of his targets for 18 yards and one touchdown.