Flournoy (knee) is listed as inactive Thursday at Washington, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Flournoy was forced out of this past Sunday's loss to the Chargers in the first half due to a knee injury and wasn't able to return. He proceeded to be limited at Monday's walkthrough, but a lack of on-field work Tuesday and Wednesday seemingly forecast his imminent inactive status. With Flournoy out Week 17, KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo and Jalen Tolbert will be the tertiary wide receivers behind starters CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Next up for Flournoy is a Week 18 road matchup with the Giants.