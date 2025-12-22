Flournoy (knee) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's injury report, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Flournoy was forced out of Dallas' loss to the Chargers in Week 16 due to an illegal hit by Denzel Perryman, for which the opposing linebacker has been suspended two games. It's encouraging to see Flournoy already evidently healthy enough to be listed as handling limited practice reps, though the Cowboys only held a walkthrough Monday. For his part, the wideout indicated that he's going to try to play Thursday against the Commanders, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News notes, but chances are, he'll approach the contest with an injury designation.