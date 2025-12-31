Flournoy (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Flournoy wasn't able to play last Thursday in Washington on a short week after he sprained his right knee Week 16 against the Chargers. By kicking off this week with a capped session, he appears to have a chance to return to action Sunday at the Giants, but his status will be monitored as the week continues to get a sense of his odds to play in the Cowboys' regular-season finale.