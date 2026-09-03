Flournoy is listed as the Cowboys' third wide receiver on the depth chart behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Lamb, Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson each saw 100-plus targets from Dak Prescott last season, and each of those three pass catchers should see a similar workload in 2026. Flournoy, a sixth-round selection of the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft, saw his offensive production jump in his sophomore campaign, finishing with 40 catches (on 56 targets) for 475 yards and four touchdowns across 16 regular-season games. The Cowboys' offense ranked second in the NFL last season in passing yards per game, and Flournoy would be in line for a bigger workload if one of Lamb, Pickens or Ferguson were to miss time. One of Flournoy's best performances in 2025 was in Week 5 against the Jets, when he caught six passes (on nine targets) for 114 yards in a game that Lamb didn't play in due to an ankle injury.