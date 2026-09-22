Flournoy caught five of six targets for 23 yards Sunday in a 37-20 victory versus Washington.

Flournoy started and saw plenty of playing time, logging 42 of Dallas' 55 offensive snaps. He also got a good amount of looks, with six passes thrown his way. However, Flournoy worked almost exclusively in short yardage, with his longest catch going for a modest 10 yards and his other four receptions accounting for a total of 13 yards. Flournoy is unsurprisingly well behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the WR depth chart, so his week-to-week production figures to be difficult to bank upon. Dallas next faces the Ravens at home next Sunday.