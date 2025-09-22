Flournoy caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

CeeDee Lamb (ankle) was knocked out of the game early, giving Flournoy an opportunity to get his first targets, and make his first receptions, of the season. Lamb seems to have avoided a serious injury, but if he ends up sitting out a Week 4 clash with the Packers. Flournoy could have some appeal in deep PPR formats or as a DFS punt play.