Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Meager role in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flournoy finished with a seven-yard reception on two targets while playing 34 of the Cowboys' 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
Flournoy has predictably seen his opportunities in the Dallas passing attack take a huge downturn following CeeDee Lamb's return to action in Week 7 following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. With Lamb in the fold for the past two contests, Flournoy has been sharing the No. 3 receiver role with Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin and has tallied just one reception.
