Flournoy (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Washington, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Flournoy wasn't able to return to this past Sunday's game against the Chargers following a hit on which opposing linebacker Denzel Perryman was penalized for unnecessary roughness. The wide receiver was diagnosed with a sprained right knee afterward, and he followed an LP/DNP/DNP practice regimen since then, indicating that he may be more likely to sit out Week 17 than suit up. Ultimately, Flournoy's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Thursday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.