Flournoy caught both of his targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Flournoy's touchdown was his first of the season and the first of his career. The second-year wideout played 45 of the Cowboys' 67 offensive snaps, operating as the No. 3 wide receiver behind both CeeDee Lamb (59) and George Pickens (61). Though Flournoy's 69 percent snap share matched a season high, his target share still left much to be desired. Since Lamb returned to action in Week 7, the 26-year-old Flournoy has failed to see more than two targets in a contest. With such limited usage, the Southeast Missouri State product should remain off the fantasy radar as Dallas heads into their Week 10 bye. Next up for the Cowboys is a road matchup against the Raiders in Week 11.